Manatee County issued MANDATORY evacuation orders for people in Zone A because of the storm surge potential.

Families are lining up to seek shelter at the 22 shelters Manatee County opened today. David Pendriss and his family left their rental on Anna Maria Island.

“We were hoping to ride it out,” Pendriss said. “But when the evacuation became mandatory, obviously we got here as early as we could.”

Acting Manatee County Commission Chair Robin DiSabatino says it’s crucial residents listen to evacuation orders.

“Please seek high ground, please seek someone you can double up with for the next couple of days,” DiSabatino said. “If you need to sleep on the floor in the sleeping bag or a sheet, please do so.”

If you’re going to a shelter, remember to bring your supplies with you.

“You should view public shelters as a lifeboat only,” Public Safety Director Bob Smith said. “Use a public shelter as your last resort, we encourage everyone to attempt to seek refuge with family, friends, other locations,”

James Lun was planning to evacuate Zone A before it became mandatory.

“I’m an employee of the Airport Holiday Inn,” Lun Siad. “That’s where I’m staying, we’ll be taking care of people that need refuge.”

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says evacuating is crucial because once sustained winds reach 45 mph public safety officials will be off the road.

“The last thing that you want to happen to you and your family,” Wells said. “To be in the middle of the storm, something to happen, and no one will be there to help you.”

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells is asking those in evacuated areas to make sure they have two forms of ID to make sure that you can get back into your homes quickly when evacuation orders are lifted.

“You’re going to need two forms of identification,” Wells said. “Once again, my deputies will be in there to secure those neighborhoods to make sure that we do not have looters in there. And I tell you if people come in there trying to steal property. If you’re trying to loot, we’re going to take you to jail. We’re not going to put up with that.”