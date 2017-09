Manatee Sarasota- A fatal accident early this morning in Sarasota.

It happened around 2:50 at Braden Avenue and U.S. 41. A witness told SNN one car was speeding northbound while the other an SUV was southbound also traveling fast. That’s when one vehicle veered into the other. The witness says he saw flames after he heard the collision. Again at least one fatality, we don’t know how many people were in the vehicles.

But at least one other person was taken from the scene by ambulance.