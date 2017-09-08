SARASOTA COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and mobile home parks.
- Shelters are beginning to open.
MANATEE COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation in Zone A, barrier islands and in mobile home parks regardless of location.
- All Manatee County shelters open by Friday at 4pm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
- Mandatory evacuation of barrier islands and recommended evacuation in Zone A.
For an updated list of local shelters, visit FloridaDisaster.org/shelters.
Find out which Flood Zone you live in- FloridaDisaster.org.