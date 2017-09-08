CHARLOTTE COUNTY- Charlotte County is not taking any chances with Hurricane Irma after parts of the county were destroyed by Hurricane Charlie in 2004.

The message is clear.

Complacency can cost you more than you ever planned for,” said Fire Chief for Charlotte County,Bill Van Helden.

Emergency Management officials are urging residents to have a safe plan in place.

“If you are in a barrier Island you need to leave now, you don’t have to wait for the next forecast,” said Helden

“We have or beginning to evacuate our special needs that is going to be happening this afternoon,” said Emergency Management Director, Gerard Mallet.

There are 3 shelters available for residents and 1 special needs shelter, but it’s nearing capacity. They are seeking additional shelters if necessary.

“The majority of Charlotte county residents do not live in a red zone so the message to them is to shelter in place make sure that your shutters are up make sure you have 3 to 5 days of food and water,” said Mallet.

Officials making clear how much danger they feel could impact them and they are not taking risks.

“When we get to sustained winds of 45 miles an hour fire ,Ems and law enforcement will cease to respond and that’s for the safety of our public servants, so you need to prepare to be alone for a while,” said Helden.

In the wake of the storm, reminding parents, grandparents and guardians to be a calm presence for children.

“You go their hearts in your hands, protect them, watch over them engage them during the storm. As they said before this will go on for some time read with them be prepared to be in a room with them be a parent, be a great parent, this lesson will stay with them and you for the rest of your lives,” said Mike Riley, Charlotte County School Board Public Information Officer.