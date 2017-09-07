MANATEE COUNTY- Manatee County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. It will take effect Friday at 8 a.m.

According to a county news release, the Category 5 storm is threatening Florida over the weekend, and 9-foot storm surge is expected along the Gulf Coast.

The voluntary evacuation applies to those living in mobile homes and anyone living in the county’s evacuation level A.

Please visit SNN’s Hurricane 2017 page http://www.snntv.com/prepare/ for a list of shelters and color-coded map of flood zones

Four emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday:

• Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

• Braden River High School (pet friendly), 6545 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

• Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd St. W., Bradenton

• Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto

“Our emergency shelters should be a last option for anyone who’s decided to leave their home,” Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris said in the release. “We strongly encourage people to stay with family and friends outside of the evacuation area.”