SARASOTA- As Hurricane Irma approaches, SMH activated their Emergency Operations and Logistics teams, and they are meeting regularly to ensure our hospital, physicians and staff have the equipment, supplies and support necessary for uninterrupted operations and patient care before, during and after the storm.

At this time, the hospital is open and caring for all patients at their main campus and outpatient facilities.

SMH is postponing non-urgent elective surgeries over the weekend and Monday.

Sarasota Memorial’s Urgent Care Centers plan to remain open normal hours Friday and Saturday (8 am to 8 pm).

SMH staff will make decisions about hours for Sunday and Monday based on the weather forecast.

During the storm, SMH plans to “shelter in place,” meaning continue to care for patients 24/7.

In addition to its admitted patients, SMH also is preparing for the possibility of becoming a receiving facility for patients evacuated from other hospitals, should Irma strike Florida’s east coast or other areas.

Their main campus planned capacity during a hurricane is approximately 2,000 people.

In order to safely care for our patients and PSNs, SMH will ask visitors of adult patients to leave the hospital, while travel conditions are still safe, in advance of the storm.

SMH has extra medical supplies and backup communications and power systems, including five generators.

Our buildings are hurricane hardened, with all of the roofs fully adhered and sealed to protect against hurricane-force winds and water intrusion.

People with special needs who require hospitalization during emergency situations must pre-register for assistance by calling Sarasota County’s Call Center at (they should register now).