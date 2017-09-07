SARASOTA- The Sarasota Emergency Operations Center briefed the public Wednesday about the measures that are being taken to ensure the county’s safety.

Sarasota County Sheriff, Tom Knight, Superintendent Todd Bowden, and Emergency Management Chief, Ed McCrane spoke at the briefing.

Bowden reiterated that Sarasota County schools will be closed on Friday. He encourages parents to connect with them on Facebook and Twitter as well as their app for up-to-date information.

Irma’s recent eastward shift reduces its impact on the Suncoast, but its direction could still change.

“We are seeing less and less of that threat in our area, so that’s one of the reasons we’re still monitoring. It’s one of the reasons why we haven’t called for any evacuations yet,” said McCrane, “We’re prepared to do all of those things. We’ve looked at worse case, best case scenario and as we watch the storm, we’ll determine what actions we’re taking in the next few days.”

The EOC urges residents to know their zone. It is essential for all Florida households to have emergency disaster kits prepared for any outcome the hurricane will bring.

For more information on how to prepare your household for Irma.