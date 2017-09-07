SARASOTA COUNTY- Sarasota County officially declared a State of Emergency and the County is now preparing for potential evacuations.

Sarasota County Emergency Officials are constantly watching the track of Hurricane Irma.

“We’re being told that a difference of three to six hours in that movement,” Ed McCrane said. “Could have significant impact and changes in the effects that we get.”

Right now they are watching and preparing for the worst case scenario.

“If the storm does not turn North at Cuba,” McCrane said. “And that track shifts a little bit to the North, or to the West, and comes up the Spine of Florida, we could get anywhere from 9-15 feet of Storm Surge.”

But they expect the surge to be more in the 1-6 foot range right now.

As a precaution, they are expected to announce voluntary evacuations beginning Friday.

“We will announce a voluntary evacuation tomorrow morning beginning at 7 AM, if conditions look to warrant that. And we would only do a mandatory if we see a significant change in the track.”

Because they are seeing a shortage of Red Cross Volunteers due to Harvey, and people evacuating themselves. They are training more shelter staff.

“All of our county staff who have been designated as shelter workers,” McCrane said. “And our school board principals and teachers who are willing to support that effort. They are going to a just in time shelter training, so that we can utilize them if necessary.”

Sarasota County’s also been asked by the state to prepare for the possibility of opening host shelter for those seeking refuge from South Florida.

“We’ve noticed on the interstate,” McCrane said. “The traffic counts are pretty high, and a lot of people are moving to this area, so we’re looking to open a few shelters for that.”

But McCrane says they have plenty of time to prepare. Reporting in Sarasota County, I’m Samantha Sonner, SNN, The Suncoast News Network.

Sarasota County is asking residents to sign up for Code Red so they can be alerted if evacuations are called, https://www.scgov.net/government/utilities-water/utilities/codered-notification-system.