SARASOTA – Suncoast residents headed to Big Earth Landscape Supply Thursday afternoon to fill their sandbags.

Compassion is abundant across the Suncoast. Big Earth, located at 6625 Bee Ridge Road, is providing unlimited sand for anyone bringing their own bags.

The store has largely supplied sand all over Sarasota County this week, with one mound in the front parking lot and two in the back.

One Sarasota family stuck around to help others.

“Honestly, we’re in healthcare so we know for the elderly and the seniors how hard this is going to be especially for those who don’t have anyone at home. Cindy works in the ALF field, I work in home health, it’s really hard for them. We gotta do whatever we can for them,” Cindy Silva said.

They have already filled more than 120 bags of sand at Big Earth and Lakewood Ranch Park, to help their friends and family prep their homes.