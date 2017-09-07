SARASOTA- Pharmacists on the Suncoast are extremely busy filling prescriptions and delivering medications to residents preparing for Hurricane Irma.

It’s been nonstop for all everyone working at Sun Pharmacy in Sarasota.

“We’ve been slammed,” said Pharmacists Bhumin Patel.

Insurance companies are providing what they call an override so people can get more of their medications in preparations of the storm.

“Anyone who is on maintenance medications like blood pressure diabetes anything like that you can get like a one month supply as an emergency disaster relief,” said Patel.

Sometimes while rushing to get other emergency supplies like water and sandbags, people forget to get their medication.

“If you are on any prescribed medications you should take it with you. We don’t know how long it’s going to be after the hurricane passes through and know when people can come back to their homes so on a safer side it’s better to have a month supply,” said Patel.

Cara Helms is not taking any chances with the threat of the hurricane inching closer.

“ He had like just one pill left before all this so we figured we would go ahead and get it done because we don’t know what going to be after,” said Helms.

The medication is for her son and she said this was her last stop before making sure everything was ready. “We got to the doctor yesterday, went and picked up the prescription this morning, and came right here. Now we can go home and finish getting ready,” said Helms.