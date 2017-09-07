SARASOTA – Irma is making her way north, as are a lot of Suncoast residents.

“I-75 going north has been heavy, and it’s going in clusters,” Florida Highway Patrol state trooper Kenn Watson said.

He and the rest of FHP are trying to make evacuees’ journeys as smooth as possible.

“Make sure your vehicle is fully fueled,” Watson said. “Make sure you have water and food for everyone who is traveling with you.”

For some, that is easier said than done. David Wilson drove up to the Suncoast late Wednesday night from Miami, and he had a hard time finding gas off the interstate.

“When I got to Collier County, I probably had about a third of a tank,” Wilson said. “I got off somewhere, tried 3 or 4 gas stations there, and nowhere had it.”

Try to fuel up before you get on the highway. You need to bring more than just gas.

“Probably the most important thing to pack today is going to be patience,” Watson said.

It won’t be the 70 m.p.h. you’re used to driving.

“At some areas, speed is gonna be 25 to 45 miles an hour,” Watson said.

State troopers, police and sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling to keep drivers safe, but they need your help, too.

“Even if you’re having difficulty with your vehicle, try to stay off that shoulder,” Watson said. “Go off into the grass.”

Use that grass if the rain is severe enough to impact your vision.

Bottom line, if you’re planning to get out, do it as soon as you can.

“The earlier the better,” Watson said.

Wilson is thankful today that he left when he did.

“I think today is gonna be worse,” Wilson said.

To avoid some of the I-75 traffic, Watson suggests seeking an alternative route, via US-41 or US-301.