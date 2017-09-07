CHARLOTTE COUNTY– The Charlotte County Emergency Operation Center is recommending people who live on the mainland, as well as those with special needs, to shelter in place during Hurricane Irma.

According the news release from Charlotte County, with the current forecast of minimal storm surge, residents are encouraged to shelter-in-place.

Charlotte County special needs shelter registration has reached full capacity. Those who are oxygen dependent should have a 36-hour supply of oxygen on hand. People who are electric-dependent need to prepare to shelter-in-place with an electrical backup.

For sheltering in place, including residents with special needs, the county recommends you do the following:

Select a small, interior room, with no or few windows. Remember mobile homes are not built to withstand the high winds associated with tropical storms and hurricanes.

Close and lock all windows and exterior doors. Windows should be reinforced with hurricane shutters or at least 5/8” plywood.

Turn off all fans, heating and air conditioning systems. Close the fireplace damper.

Get your family disaster supplies kit including a first aid kit.

Bring your pets inside, and be sure to bring additional food and water supplies for them. Do not allow pets to go outside until the danger has passed.

Fill your bathtub with water to clean and flush toilets.

It is ideal to have a hard-wired telephone in the room you select. Call your emergency contact and have the phone available if you need to report a life-threatening condition. Cellular telephone equipment may be overwhelmed or damaged during an emergency.

Keep listening to your radio or television until you are told all is safe or you are told to evacuate.

Make sure you have the following items:

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food, including any special dietary needs and a manual can opener.

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation.

Special items needed for infants or elderly family members.

Battery operated or hand crank radio and flashlight with extra batteries.

Any medications that you take and glasses.

You must take responsibility for yourself and your family in an emergency. Part of any plan is to identify and use all available resources. Plan ahead with friends and family members where possible who lives outside of the evacuation area or flood zones, in a well-constructed home.

Charlotte County Emergency Management is recommending residents residing on Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, Manasota Key, and residents living in mobile homes throughout the county to evacuate.

Secure your home before you leave. Be sure to take essential items for all family members:

Medicine

Important Papers

Personal Items

Clothing

Baby supplies

Pet Supplies

Cash

Reminder when the island is evacuated, Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well. (No helicopters are available during the storm.)

Charlotte County residents who need more information are asked to visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.