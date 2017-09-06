SARASOTA- As people all across Florida are preparing for Hurricane Irma, shelves are being wiped clean.Survive Anything in Sarasota is stocking up on more supplies.

The name says it all… Survive Anything

“So it’s always important to be prepared for anything you can whether it be a hurricane like we are dealing with now, or floods like they are dealing with in Texas,” said Owner Michael Crea.

He was a boy scout for years and says he follows the motto of always being prepared.

“A lot of people wait till the last minute, we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls today with people looking for things,” said Crea.

He stocked up on MRE’s, Meals Ready to Eat. It’s the same meals our troops eat when in the field for long periods of time.

“ Its important to have because they are self- heating they last between 5 and 10 years depending on the temperature you keep them in, and they have a little heating pack that goes in them and you add a little bit of liquid,” said Crea.

With the possibility of Hurricane Irma just days away, water is becoming harder to find. Survive anything has a traveling bottle with a filter, which eliminates boiling and provides water on the go.

There are about 25 boxes of MRE’s available.

