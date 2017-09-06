SARASOTA- Many flocked to a Sarasota gas station this afternoon as one of the last ones to still have fuel at the pumps.

“Gas stations are out of gas and people are trying to get gas,” said Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight at Wednesday’s EOC meeting.

Gas, water, non-perishables…the essentials to prepare for Irma. But what happens when necessities start dwindling?

“I think people need to take a new approach to prepare for this,” said Suncoast resident, Adam Smith.

This afternoon, the Marathon gas station on Fuitville and Avant st. was jam-packed. An employee had to guide traffic onto Avant st.

Adam Smith spent his morning looking for gas. This Marathon gas station was his sixth stop.

“I saw the line this morning when I dropped my kids off at school and needed gas. I’ve needed gas since then,” said Smith.

Just after 2PM on Wednesday, customers noticed low gasoline pressure from the pumps.

Employee of Petroleum Maintenance and Services, Jim Nuwer said, “When we came here, there were eighty-something cars in line waiting on gas. And they had problems with the pump in the ground, we actually repaired it, just to get them going on gas again.”

The congestion frustrated Smith, “I saw a stereotypical Floridian this morning with his Tommy Bahama pants and his freshly folded poncho out. He was in front of me before they ran out of gas and he was able to get some into his tank. He was able to put a couple of bucks in sorta to top it off.”

But overall residents remained positive,”If Texas can do it, we can do it,” Bill Sams said as he filled up his tank.

“I’ve got beer and then wine in case the beer starts to warm up,” Adam Smith said.