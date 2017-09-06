SARASOTA- Finding sandbags today was just as hard as finding water.

If you weren’t at the various sandbag locations throughout the county early in the morning, chances are you waited in line for hours.

And by the time you reached the sand pile, all the bags were gone with only a little bit of sand left.

Residents were collectively upset there wasn’t enough for everyone.

The county wants to remind people, it’s illegal to get sand from the beach for sandbag use.

Check their social media for sandbag updates.

These are locations sandbags might be available tomorrow.

• newtown estates park: 2800 newtown blvd, sarasota, fl 34234

• twin lakes park: 6700 clark road, sarasota, fl 34241

• south county fleet facility: 4571 sr 776/englewood road, venice, fl 34293

Up to 15 bags per household will be available while supplies last.

• In addition, sand is being made available to the public for free at big earth landscape supply, 6625 bee ridge road.