SARASOTA COUNTY-Hurricane Irma is fast approaching Florida and not knowing the path, residents are taking no chances.

Plywood was departing quickly from Lowes on Fruitville Road Wednesday.

Residents loaded and tied up stacks of plywood and other lumber products to their vehicles.

The plywood serves as a barrier to help protect residential and commercial buildings.

Owner of Kennedy Studios in downtown Sarasota Ron Campian says he is thankful he got to Lowes just in time, and resident Louis Perez says finding lumber has been a process.

“I feel very lucky that we we came here just as they had a truck coming in. I waited in line for a couple of hours for the truck to get here and they’re gonna run out of wood before they run out of people.”

“It’s been horrible. We’ve been driving around all morning we started at Kimal this morning and they ran out of wood. So then we’re over here we have been over here for maybe two hours waiting now.”

More shipments of wood were expected to be delivered to Lowes.