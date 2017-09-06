MANATEE COUNTY-Activist groups here on the Suncoast in support for DACA are making their voices heard.

Supporters for the pathway to citizenship held protest at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road in Bradenton Wednesday.

Signs were held up reading “Immigrants in Racists out”, and “My Dreams Are Not Illegal”.

Certain illegal immigrants under the DACA would have deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

Organizer of the protest Eleuterio Salazar says this is the ultimate betrayal to immigrants who want to better themselves.

“It’s hurtful, it’s mean, it’s ugly spirited there is so many things that we can call it. But at the end of the day that doesn’t change how those 800,000 people are going to feel going forward.”

This issue will now be up for congress to act and Salazar is optimistic a bipartisan agreement can be reached on something similar to DACA.