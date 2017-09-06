SARASOTA- Stores are crowded, gas lines are around the block, and there are shortages of hurricane supplies. And as everyone is preparing their homes for the storm, so are the most vulnerable populations.

At the Friendship Center in Sarasota to see how seniors were preparing for the storm.

Getting ready for Hurricane Irma is on everyone’s mind. Audrey Fiore has been a Florida resident for 46 years.

“I’ve been through 2 before,” Fiore said. “The last one sounded like a railroad train coming through at 2 o’clock in the morning. The palm trees were just bent right over.”

So, she’s giving preparation advice to new Floridians.

“We are well stocked up with water,” Firore said. “Batteries, some candles, a lot of matches.”

Senior director of programs at the Friendship Centers Terry McGannon is directing member to online resources, and passing out Disaster planning guides.

“This is a great guide,” McGannon said. “Because not only does it give you a checklist of things to get for the storm, but it also lists all of the shelters that are in the county, so if you have to evacuate you know where to go.”

And he’s stressing important things seniors need to pack, if they get an evacuation notice.

“What they should be looking to take to a shelter if they have to leave,” McGannon said. “Is make sure they’ve got all their meds in a place they can get to them easily. In addition, they should have some of their important documents.”

People can also pick up extra medication at the pharmacy because of the State of Emergency.

“Don’t wait to the last minute,” Ed McCrane said. “Talk to your doctor, talk to your pharmacist, get that medication so you’ll have it to get you through the period of the storm.”

Those with special needs, like oxygen, should register with the county in case evacuation orders are issued.

“There are people today, coming to the EOC with forms,” McCrane said. “Calling in, faxing in, last minute registrations, and that’s ok, we want to make sure we capture everybody, and we take care of you and get you to the right place.”

Because preparation is key to staying safe.

“Please get ready,” McGannon said. “We just don’t know how serious it’s going to be and you need to really be prepared.”

If you are looking for information about Special Needs, the number for Sarasota County is 941-861-5000 or go online here https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/people-with-special-needs

Manatee County’s number is 941-745-2397 or go online http://www.mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/public-safety/emergency-management/special-needs.html

Charlotte County’s Number is 941-833-4000 or go online https://snr.floridadisaster.org/Signin?client=charlotte