MANATEE – The Manatee Co. commissioners unanimously declared a local state of emergency Wednesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Manatee Co. officials urged residents to take this storm seriously and to keep checking weather alerts and Manatee Co. social media for updates.

And that means following closely for any forecast changes. Even if the storm continues to head east, that does not mean the Suncoast will be clear of heavy rain, winds, flooding and possibly tornadoes.

Therefore, Manatee Co. residents should have a storm plan ready. The county is exploring evacuation decisions for various parts of the area, and they are scheduled to have an update on that around 3:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Manatee Co. schools will remain in session Thursday, but schools will be closed Friday.

Upon schools’ dismissals Thursday afternoon, the county will begin to prepare special needs shelters, and will be prepared to open all 24 shelters Friday if the storm looks like it will be severe in our area.

Look for the red zones on the map. These are Level A hurricane evacuation zones, meaning there are 11 feet or less of storm surge. Countywide, this zone includes mobile home parks, individual mobile homes and manufactured homes no matter where they are in Manatee Co.

Residents of those areas will be the first to be evacuated.

The county is expecting more residents to evacuate than normal, due to the fear that Harvey has instilled in many.

If the almost 100,000 residents of Level A are asked to evacuate, that process could take around 10-12 hours.

Throughout the day, the county will be making direct calls to anyone registered on the Manatee Co. special needs registry, to check in and make sure they also have an evacuation plan.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no evacuations are being ordered, but residents should continue to monitor local media for any new information.

Manatee Co. offices will close at noon Thursday and remain closed through the weekend.

The following locations will be distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: