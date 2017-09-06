SPORTS-Due to Hurricane Irma, there will be an abbreviated high school football scheduled on the Suncoast.

Seven games have now been postponed because of the storm.

They include the Venice at Charlotte, the Cardinal Mooney home game, Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, Braden River at manatee, the ODA home game, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay and the St. Stephen’s home game.

Bradenton Christian’s game at 7 p.m. Thursday is still scheduled, as well as Sarasota at Booker and Palmetto at Riverview.

Both IMG team’s games have been postponed as well.