SARASOTA COUNTY-Gasoline is in demand as hurricane Irma approaches and residents are scrambling to stock up.

Gas is running out fast and residents are filling their cars and gas tanks in preparation for the storm.

Some of the gas stations have already run out of fuel as store managers tag each pump to let customers know.

Sarasota resident Tyler Ennis says he had to make multiple stops in order to find gas and where there was available gas the place was packed.

“We had to go to three different gas stations to get gas, and we started at the south Tamiami Trail, and it took us to get to the Shell Station right in front of the hospital before we could get gas. So I just passed the one on Fruitville and it was there was probably 20 cars lined up.”

Consumers are to be aware of price gouging at gas stations and the hotline number to call is 1–866–9–NO–SCAM.