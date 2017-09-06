Comcast will help Floridians stay connected during Hurricane Irma by opening over 100,000 free WiFi hotpots throughout the state.

Comcast is opening more than 137,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots free to non customers.

The hot spots are located indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through September 15, 2017.

“We know it’s critically important for everyone to have a means of communication at their disposal before, during and after a storm with the potential impact of Hurricane Irma,” said Amy Smith, senior vice president for Comcast’s Florida Region. “By activating our WiFi hotspot network across the state now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected. It’s something we’re proud to do for our communities and our state at a time when we all need to support each other.”

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots please visit Xfinity.com/wifi.