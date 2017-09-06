CHARLOTTE COUNTY- Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools, Steve Dionisio has announced the closing of schools in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

This is the statement from Superintendent:

I have has decided to cancel School and all after school activities for Thursday, September 7th and Friday, September 8th. In addition, all activities will be canceled on Saturday, September 9th. This decision was not made lightly but I felt that it was the best possible decision to ensure the safety of your children, their families and our staff. Please take care of yourselves and your families and stay safe. I will be in touch.