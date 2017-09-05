MANATEE- Indivisible Bradenton rallied outside of the Manatee County Courthouse defending DACA as part of their “Take Action Tuesday”.

“I’m not sure ‘The American Dream’ is still possible,” says Mary Onna Bode, founder of Indivisible Bradenton said.

DACA, enacted in 2012, was a way for Young, undocumented immigrants with specific qualifications to live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General, Jeff Sessions made a groundbreaking announcement on behalf of President, Donald Trump.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said, “All immigration policies should serve the interest of the people of the United States, lawful immigrant, and native born alike.”

Indivisible Bradenton advocates disagree with Sessions, “As far as I’m concerned, America’s about having a good life, having the possibilities, the opportunities, that’s what America’s always stood for and for some reason now, that’s going away,” said Bode.

The group rallied outside of Representative, Vern Buchanan’s office in Downtown Bradenton.

Protesters are angered by this recent announcement, arguing that these immigrants are essentially Americans.

An issue hitting home for retired college professor, Winifred Strange, “They’ve been educated here, they work here, they’re in the service some of them,” she said.

800,000 immigrants will be affected by this change, giving activists all over the country, even more of a reason to rally.

“I can’t just sit here on the couch and do nothing,” said Strange.