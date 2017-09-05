SARASOTA COUNTY- State and local governments are continuing to watch the Atlantic Ocean’s strongest storm ever closely and preparing resources as Hurricane Irma gets closer to the Suncoast.

As Evacuations begin in the southern part of the state, Sarasota County is preparing for people coming into Sarasota.

“We have to take into consideration that we’re going to have residents of the state of Florida,” Ed McCrane said. “Moving North, into and through our area, seeking safe places to stay.”

Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane says they are planning to set-up non-school facilities for sheltering.

“The rest of our work will be to ask the state of Florida for shelter staffing assistance to fill that gap that the Red Cross will not be able to fill for shelter manning.”

The Red Cross and other resources are spread thin, with agencies still helping with Harvey relief.

“Understanding that a lot of the assets are being utilized in Texas,” McCrane said. “For Harvey still. That the red cross is being utilized in Texas as well, so we understand that we are dealing with that situation.”

Sarasota County will open sandbag stations tomorrow, but those could be in short supply too.

“There’s a challenge with sandbags to be honest with you,” McCrane said. “Because many of the sandbag suppliers sent them to Texas.”

Right now McCrane is urging residents to have their Hurricane Kits ready, and set up evacuation plans in case their needed.

“All you have to do is go tens of miles not hundreds of miles,” McCrane said. “The key to surviving Hurricane impacts, the emergency managers like to say, run from the water, hide from the wind.”

Sarasota County is also planning to call a State of Emergency to make it easier to access resources ahead of the storm.

“We can now use some of those administration functions under an emergency clause,” McCrane said. “To purchase things, to get resources in place and to open that up.”

Sarasota County is urging residents to follow updates on social media, and call with questions at 941-861-5000.