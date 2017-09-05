VENICE- City of Venice Public Works will make bags and sand available for citizens at two locations starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 6: At Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Ave. (behind Venice City Hall) and at the Wellfield Police Range off Pinebrook Road.

Sarasota County will have sandbags available Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park: 2800 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234

Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241

South County Fleet Facility: 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice, FL 34293

Up to 15 bags per household will be available while supplies last.

In addition, sand is being made available to the public for free at Big Earth Landscape Supply, 6625 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.