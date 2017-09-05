UPDATE- Per Manatee County Government’s Twitter page the City of Bradenton is now out of sandbags for today but will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Manatee County will be handing out sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday free sand is being offered at Big Earth Landscape Supply at 6001 15 Street East in Bradenton and 1010 10th Street East in Palmetto

And on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am –6 pm Manatee County is distributing sandbags at Buffalo Creek Park, G T Bray Park, Lakewood Ranch Park, Stormwater ops and Rubonia Community Center.

On Friday at those locations, distribution hours will be from 10 am– 2 pm.