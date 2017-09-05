SARASOTA- More than 40 different electric vehicles will be at Mote Marine on Saturday as they aim to ‘ Electrify the Island.’

More people are trading filling up at the pump to charging.

“We wanted to do as much as we could to reduce our dependency on oil and oil drilling,” said Nigel Mound.

After the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in 2010 Mould and his wife bought electric vehicles, and converted their home to run solely on solar power. As part of the Sustainable Energy initiative, Mote Marine is celebrating the seventh annual National Drive Electric Week.

“To spread the message of keeping the environment clean, no emissions but also cutting down in general on oil usage which is good for everybody, not just the environment but also the economy,” said Mound.

Steve Dickman bought a Prius prime 3 months ago, his car runs on gas and electricity.

“The Tesla , they are phenomenal cars but somewhere in the back of your mind, you have to be aware of your battery level because you have to charge it and if you run out of battery the car dies, this car just switches over to gas,” said Dickman.

Mote Marine has converted their animal hospital and other buildings to solar powered to conserve energy and reducing the amount of fossil fuels needed to care for the animals.

If the weather permits the event will be Saturday at 11 am at Mote Marine.