SARASOTA-People on the Suncoast are not taking any changes with the potential hurricane looming.

SNN heads to Target for the first stop on the day, the top item on the list is water.

As Irma approaches the Suncoast people have been listening and getting ready, the water on the shelves are gone.

We recommend to get sparkling water if that’s the only thing available.

With hurricane Harvey and its devastation fresh in everyone’s memory, shoppers are stocking up on everything they need for hurricane season.

Medication, trash bags, flashlights, and non perishable food items are running out.

I checked other stores for drinking water with no luck, Dollar Store, Win Dixie, Publix, Lowes and Costco shelves are empty.

Most store managers say new shipments will arrive almost daily. So make sure to call ahead before you head to the store.

Also, make sure you have a full tank at all times because there are long lines at the gas pump.

Florida law prohibits price gouging, anyone who suspects this during the state of emergency should report it to the attorney general’s office by calling 1-866-9- no-scam.