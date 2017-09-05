SARASOTA- Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a brief health scare during the Commission’s meeting Tuesday afternoon.

That’s according to the Herald Tribune, the type and severity of the medical event Shaw experienced was not immediately clear, but officials said later he was alert and okay at the hospital Tuesday evening.

The commission adjourned its afternoon meeting to take Shaw to another room, where commissioner Hagen Brody said he was alert and spoke with paramedics when they arrived.