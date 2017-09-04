SARASOTA- Suncoast Residents used their Labor Day Holiday to get ready for the potential of Hurricane Irma.

“One of them obviously is emergency flashlights and things like that,” Sarasota Resident Shirley Jankelevich said. “Plenty of food to get that’s non-perishable, and of course a weather-alert radio.”

Lowe’s Assistant Store Manager and Hurricane Response Team Member Bryan Lewis is says he’s glad to see shoppers taking hurricane preparation seriously.

“It’s too early to tell,” Lewis said. “It keeps changing every day, and you don’t want to wait to the last second.”

And seeing the devastation from Hurricane Harvey is driving more people into the store.

“My brother and sister-in-law live in Orange, Texas,” Shirley Jankelevich said. “Got totally flooded out, and they lost everything, and they didn’t prepare at all, so everything on their first floor, which is almost everything they possessed is gone.”

Sarasota Resident Robert Saldana needed one more tarp for his Hurricane kit, and wanted to be prepared early.

“Last minute is what the majority of people are going to do,” Saldana said. “And that’s when I want to avoid the stores, big box places, gas, and all that, places I want to avoid at that time.”

And the earlier you prepare, the more likely supplies will be here, in just 10 minutes, 5 generators left the shelves at Lowe’s.

“As it gets closer and closer it’s going to create more panic, and people are going to run out of supplies,” Lewis said. “So it’s always better to be more prepared and get the supplies that you need.”

And while it’s too early to panic, it’s not too early to think about protection.

“You don’t want to lose your life and you don’t want to lose your possessions,” Jankelevich said. “And being prepared is the best way to do that.”

“At the end of the day,” Robert Saldana said. “It’s my responsibility to protect my family,”