SARASOTA- Houston is more than 1,000 miles away from Sarasota.

The effects of Harvey going the distance, prompting Suncoast businesses to use their resources to help.

“For those of you who have not seen that footage of what happened to people’s homes, some people have lost everything,” Co-owner of Fleet Feet Sarasota, David Jackson, said.

Including shoes!

That’s where Fleet Feet steps in collecting gently used shoes for all ages.

“What we’re asking people to do is tie the shoes together, label the shoes with a “M” or a “W” so we know what gender it is and what size,” Jackson said. “For shoes that don’t have laces we have bags to enclose the product in so we can size and put the gender on them.”

Jackson says he’s seen an overwhelming response.

“So one of the families who brought product down to our Fleet Feet location, when I opened up the bag, it looked like the gentleman’s entire closet of shoes have been donated,” he said.

Fleet Feet collecting shoes until September 10. After that, the shoes travel to a church in San Antonio.

“So we’ll ship into that church, they’ll get sorted from there, then we’ll deliver them into the Houston area,” Jackson said.

Another way to help Harvey relief locally, buying a Texas tumbler online, or at the two Tervis shops in Sarasota County.

“It’s really just a way for people to express local pride,” Tervis Senior Marketing Director, Amanda Eyer, said.

One hundred percent of proceeds going to Shelter Box USA.

“They have a presence on the ground, we thought they would make a good partner,” she added.

Harvey still pulling on the heartstrings of a Florida community, where so many are touched by Texas.

“It might be there sports team, their family members may have relocated to Texas, I actually have family in Texas, so a lot of people are the same,” Eyer said.

Jackson says other locations to donate shoes are Molly’s Boutique, and the two Sarasota New Balance stores, and Tervis will donate the proceeds from the Texas tumblers through September 30.