SARASOTA- Houston relief efforts didn’t take the day off this Labor Day.

The SunCoast Blood Bank brought their blood mobile to the east parking lot at the University Town Center Monday.

With the help of Sarasota Orthopedic Associates and the Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota, the drive was put together in just three days.

The drive is helping Harvey victims as well as potential future Irma victims.

Tanja Malkovich from the Suncoast Blood Bank stresses the impact that these drives are making. She said,”Blood products can’t be manufactured, they can only come from healthy donors. Every single donation can save up to three lives. So those twenty minutes that you come out here make a huge difference.”

Kimberly Nguyen, a registered nurse, came to the University Town Center today just for this drive. She is saving lives even on her day off.

“I decided to help out Houston because they need our effort and to donate blood today,” Nguyen said.

The Suncoast Blood Bank has already shipped hundreds of units to Houston, but they are still in need, especially O Negative donors.

In anticipation of Hurricane Irma, The Sarasota Blood Bank will be hosting three more blood drives this week:

Tuesday Morning 9/5 @ Doctor’s Hospital, Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota.

Tuesday Afternoon 9/5 @Lakewood Ranch-Sarasota Orthopedic Associates.

Thursday Morning 9/7 @ Sarasota Orthopedic Associates, Venice.

For more information on SunCoast Blood Bank drives.