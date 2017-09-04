MANATEE- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old whose mother reported him missing, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Harris, 20, was arrested in connection with the death of Cory Iwanski.

Iwanski was discovered dead in his vehicle early Tuesday and the case is being treated as a homicide

The victim’s mother tried unsuccessfully to contact Iwanski for two days before she reported him missing.

Harris was charged with murder and booked into the Manatee County Jail.