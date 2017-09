HOLMES BEACH- Today is one of the last beach holidays until next year.

Holmes Beach Police were patrolling on the water and the sand.

Holmes Beach PD want boaters to always have these four main things on your boat.

Life jackets, a throwable device, sound producing device and a fire extinguisher.

They also want to remind boat owners to make sure to put boats on lifts, tie them down, and move them to a safe place if hurricane Irma hits the Suncoast