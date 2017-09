SARASOTA- Two cars were involved in a hit-and-run on Washington Boulevard and Sixth street Monday.

It happened just after 2 PM. A Buick was traveling southbound on Washington Bl when a black Toyota traveling eastbound swiped the ride side of the Buick.

Witnesses say the Buick spun out of control and the black Toyota then fled the scene, going northbound.

EMS and Sarasota Police Department units arrived shortly after.  No injuries were reported. This is an active investigation.