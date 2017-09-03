SARASOTA COUNTY – Southeastern Grocers issues a voluntary recall of multiple Country Fresh produce products due to listeria concerns.

The Country Fresh products can be found in Winn-Dixie locations in Sarasota and Bradenton. They are being recalled only in caution. No illnesses have been reported.

The packages have a ‘sell by’ ranging between August 12 and 20th.

If you still have them, Southeastern Grocers suggests throwing them away or returning them to your nearest Winn-Dixie.

The recall includes:

SEG Tri Pepper Dice (6 oz. package)

SEG Stir Fry Vegetable (10 oz. package)

SEG Fajita Blend (12 oz. package)

SEG Vegetable Kabob (23 oz. package)