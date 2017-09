MANATEE COUNTY – Two Suncoast residents suffer critical injuries following a vehicle accident early Sunday, September 3.

FHP reports it happened at US 41 and Orlando Avenue at 4:30 A.M.

A 17-year-old Sarasota boy drove into a Volkswagon driven by 44-year-old Brenda Rook. Both were taken to Blake Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.