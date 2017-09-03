SARASOTA – An SUV comes to a screeching halt right in front of an apartment complex’s front door, doing so in a pretty unconventional way.

The incident happened Sunday, September 3, at the Springs at Bee Ridge apartment complex on Wilkinson Road in Sarasota.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the SUV struck the curb before going through a fence and finally striking the building and exterior air conditioning compressors.

Deputies assisting #FHP on traffic crash in Wilkinson Rd apartment complex. Vehicle struck curb, went thru fence, struck building. FHP lead. pic.twitter.com/T6wNZLpWaC — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 3, 2017

The Florida Highway Patrol tells us the driver lost control of his vehicle and claims his brakes were not working. FHP believes the driver may have accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

The driver received minor injuries. The investigation continues.