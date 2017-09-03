SARASOTA – An SUV comes to a screeching halt right in front of an apartment complex’s front door, doing so in a pretty unconventional way.

The incident happened Sunday, September 3, at 7:30 A.M. at the Springs at Bee Ridge apartment complex on Wilkinson Road in Sarasota.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Edward Dion, was attempting to turn into the 5000 block of Wilkinson Road when he lost control.

Dion says his vehicle accelerated on its own and ran off the roadway, striking the curb, a fence, an air conditioning unit and finally the building.

Deputies assisting #FHP on traffic crash in Wilkinson Rd apartment complex. Vehicle struck curb, went thru fence, struck building. FHP lead. pic.twitter.com/T6wNZLpWaC — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 3, 2017

The driver received minor injuries.

The resident of the building the vehicle crashed into, 50-year-old Arlene Watson, was sleeping at the time and received minor injuries from debris caused by the impact.