SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s the first weekend of September and with it comes the first couple of days of Sarasota’s annual Shoptember.

The stores on St. Armands Circle are just some of the businesses offering special deals this month. Visit Sarasota County partners with local stores and shopping districts every September for the month-long event.

A few shopping districts include Lakewood Ranch, The Mall at UTC and downtown Venice.

Participating store owners tell us this is a great way for locals and non locals alike to experience what sarasota has to offer.

Here’s a list of participating locations via Visit Sarasota County: