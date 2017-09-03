SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s September so that means it’s sailing season. Local competitors are rushing to hoist their sails.

It’s the annual 71st Regatta sailboat enthusiasts raced against each other on Sarasota Bay. Youth programs from Davis Island to Naples came to participate on four different courses. There was an award ceremony to acknowledge the winners and participants.

Regatta director at Sailing Aquadron Donna Hillmyer says there is nothing like sailboat racing.

“It’s an adrenaline rush you’re close to nature. It never gets old to see a dolphin and some boats go really fast and some boats just enjoy the scenery.”

The next sailing regatta will be at the Bradenton Yacht Club near the end of September.