SARASOTA COUNTY – Hard working residents do their best to make ends meet and sometimes come up short when it comes to putting food on the table.

SRQ church in Sarasota hosted a food drive for those in need Sunday, September 3 Hundreds waited in line as volunteers passed out a variety of food items.

The church partnered with All Faith Food Banks and Local Ice to distribute 30,000 pounds of food.

Pastors Tony and Frann Faeth say they have lifted up people’s spirits and the need for food is overlooked.

“A young lady came up and said you know this is perfect. I’d just lost my job today and I have three children and I am a single mother and this is gonna be a great thing for me.”

“A lot of times we reach out to the homeless but we forget the working class. They may be able to afford you know meat and eggs but maybe their kids don’t get granola bars or chips.”

The SRQ Church hosts a food drive every first Sunday of the month from 11 A.M. until noon.