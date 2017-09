MANATEE COUNTY – A man is killed while attempting to cross State Road 70 in Manatee County Saturday, September 2.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the as of yet unidentified man attempted to cross the road without waiting for the roadway to clear of traffic.

A car driven by 35-year-old Janelle Bronaugh struck the pedestrian.

Anyone is asked to contact FHP if they have any additional information.