NORTH PORT – Dogs are found covered in urine and feces and starving. This leads to the arrest of a Sarasota County woman Thursday, August 31.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Kelsy Lewis in connection with the malnourishment and abandonment of two dogs.

Deputies found the dogs confined to the lanai in the 4000 block of Maraldo Drive in North Port. The dogs were taken to a local vet for treatment.

Lewis is charged with two felony counts of Animal Cruelty.

One of the dogs, Remy, a male boxer mix, was euthanized due to aggressive behavior. The second dog, Puppy, will soon be up for adoption.