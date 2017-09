MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Bradenton Police arrest two people following a robbery at a Bradenton Wendy’s.

According to the report, 33-year-old Antwan Williams approached a vehicle at the Wendy’s drive-thru Saturday, September 2nd. MCSO and BPD were conducting surveillance in the area and arrested Williams.

Deputies also arrested 24-year-old Tronesh Ackerman, located in a nearby vehicle.

Both were charged with Armed Robbery.