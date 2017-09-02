SARASOTA COUNTY – With the devastation caused by hurricane Harvey, the Suncoast is doing its part to help. Sarasota’s Temple Emanu-El is just one community helping the victims.

The theme is Houston week and temple Emanu–El is raising funds. For rabbi’s Brenner and Elaine Glickman, the hurricane hits home. They both have family and local ties to the city of Houston.

Gift cards from Walmart, Lowes, Target, and Home Depot will be donated to repair structure damage in Houston.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman says the city of Houston is in their hearts.

“But they’ll have a message of love and support. They’ll know that some of us here in Sarasota are thinking of them, praying for them, rooting for them, and wanna give.”

Donations and gift cards will be accepted at temple Emanu–El during normal business hours until Friday September 8.