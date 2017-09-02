SARASOTA – A Suncoast resident living with HIV gives back to the community in her own way.

Debbie Sergi-Laws has been living with HIV for thirty years. Always wanting to help those in need, but her condition has prevented her from donating organs, even blood.

Last week she cut off fifteen inches of hair to Locks of Love.

“One of the good things about my body is I have great hair. And I’ve had it. It grows fast and this was a way for me to give a piece of me in a different way than what I usually do. So, Lock of Love was the way to do it,” Debbie said.

She owes her powerful voice to the community AIDS network.

Debbie is striving to reduce a stigma about the infection and hopes to be a voice for those living with HIV.