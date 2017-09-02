SARASOTA COUNTY – A business based out of Minneapolis expands its food delivery service to the Suncoast.

Businesses and residents can now have restaurant-quality food delivered to their doorstep through Bite Squad. The delivery service partners with over 80 restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton.

You can use their app to select a restaurant and have your favorite meal delivered right to you.

Spokesperson Liz Sniegocki says she expects the service will boost up the food and beverage business on the Suncoast.

“The restaurants are super excited to come on board. They are all receiving higher tech on their end as well. So they will be receiving their orders by tablet. We’re gonna be able to increase the volume to the restaurants as well. So everyone’s excited to be a part of this.”

The food service delivers within a seven mile radius of a customer’s home. Bite Squad launched last Tuesday and delivered 100 orders so far.