SARASOTA – The city of Sarasota moves towards a new style of recycling.

Residents living in the City of Sarasota can now place paper, plastic, cardboard, even steel in the same recycle bin.

“By making it a very simple process, not having to think about what bin or anything like that those will increase our recycling rates within the city,” said Public Works Director Doug Jeff Coat.

The goal is to keep the city sustainable.

“Protecting our environment and that goes into not having to increase landfill space, protecting reusing products.”

Resident Mark Haworth says this will save time and space.

“We really don’t have time for room for paper recycling and co mingling recycling, so now that we can put it all together and take it to the bins for the city to haul away, it has to encourage people to recycle more,” said Haworth.

The city plans to expand the program but as now this comingling process only applies to single family homes.

“If a person is living in a condominium they are still needing to separate for their condominium association., because the collection methods at condominiums differ,” said Jeff Coat.

The new company, Waste Pro, will be picking up recyclables after Labor Day weekend.